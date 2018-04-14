14 aprile 2018

Long Beach, Calif. (14 April 2018) – Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander continued his impressive run of qualifying performances in Pirelli World Challenge on Saturday as he captured the pole position with the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 for R. Ferri Motorsport for Sunday’s Long Beach Grand Prix. The pole is the second of the World Challenge sprint season for Vilander, who also claimed the point at St. Petersburg in his first-ever World Challenge appearance. GT Vilander’s quick time of 1:18.436-seconds on the 1.98-mile circuit will see him lead the field to the green flag on Sunday. The fast Finn will start directly ahead of Daniel Mancinelli, who is making his first start of the 2018 World Challenge season on board the No. 31 Ferrari 488 GT3 for TR3 Racing and claimed third on the overall grid. GT-A Martin Fuentes has made a dominating start to the 2018 World Challenge sprint season on board the No. 07 Ferrari 488 GT3 for Squadra Corse Garage Italia with two victories at St. Pete. The 2016 World Champion GT-A Champion posted a quick lap time of 1:19.183-seconds to secure a front-row starting position on the GT-A grid for Sunday’s Race.