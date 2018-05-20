20 maggio 2018

Bowmanville, 20 May 2018 – Racing in glorious sunny conditions before a Victoria Day crowd at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Ferrari drivers took second in both Pirelli World Challenge Sprint Series GT classes in the second 50-minute race of the weekend on Sunday. GT. After earning a strong grid position with his fast laps in Saturday’s race, Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander ran second in the Sprint GT class from start of finish on the historic 10-turn, 2.459-mile circuit. He was under pressure for the position for the final 15 minutes, but was up to the challenge and was able to pull away in the closing laps. Driving the Toronto-based 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3, Vilander gained valuable ground on GT points leader Scott Hargrove, who finished fifth in the race won by the K-PAX Racing Bentley of Alvaro Parente. Mancinelli. Long Beach Grand Prix round winner Daniel Mancinelli had a strong start, gaining two positions on the opening lap in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. After running fourth through the opening half of the race, he was forced wide in Turn 10 on an aggressive pass by a competitor. That dropped Mancinelli to sixth, a position he held for the remainder of the race. GTA. Martin Fuentes finished second for the second straight day, passing Audi driver Parker Chase at the midway point after applying steady pressure to Saturday’s winner for several laps. It was the third straight runner-up finish for the No. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 after opening the season with two victories at St. Petersburg, allowing Fuentes to maintain his GTA points lead as he chases a second career World Challenge title. The race was won in this class by the other K-PAX Racing car driven by Rodrigo Baptista. Next. The Pirelli World Challenge SprintX swings back into action at this weekend’s Memorial Day classic at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn. Both one-hour races will take place on Monday, May 28, with Round 5 at 11:25 a.m. and Round 6 at 4:05 p.m. World Challenge will provide live streaming at world-challenge.com.