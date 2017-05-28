28 maggio 2017

Lakeville, 27 May 2017 — The second Pirelli World Challenge SprintX race of the weekend at Lime Rock Park brought a tenth-place finish for the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. However in Am/Am class another victory came for the NGT Motorsport 458 Italia GT3. TR3 Racing rebounds from tough start. Starting from third position, Niccolò Schirò was involved in an incident on the opening lap which caused damage to the left front of the Ferrari, forcing the team to pit for an unscheduled tire change. Schirò completed his stint and turned the car over to Daniel Mancinelli, who brought the Ferrari up to tenth position at the checkered. Another victory in Am/Am. In the Am/Am class, Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie scored victory again in the no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. Precision Driving Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO was second in GT Cup class. The overall victory went to Dane Cameron and Spencer Pumpelly in their Magnus Racing Audi.