St. Petersburg, 9 March 2018 – This weekend, on the seaside streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, Pirelli World Challenge will host its first two races of the season on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary road course adjacent to the Albert Whitted Airport and the Port of St. Petersburg. 2017 was an up and down year for the Prancing Horse in Pirelli World Challenge, marked by stand-out performances by Daniel Mancinelli for the Miami-based TR3 Racing and Kyle Marcelli for R. Ferri Motorsports team. The season opener will see Ferrari fight for glory in both of the PWC GT classes in the Ferrari 488 GT3.GT-A. Martin Fuentes will make his return to the Pirelli World Challenge series after spending 2017 focusing his efforts on a Ferrari Challenge campaign. Returning in the No. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia car, Martin will look to pick up where he left off in the Pirelli World Challenge, where he took the 2016 GT-A Championship. Schedule. The first race of the weekend will start on the morning of Saturday, March 10 at 3:50 PM ET, while the second will start on the afternoon of Sunday, March 11 at 3:15 PM ET. Both races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com.