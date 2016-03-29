29 marzo 2016

Bathurst, 29 March 2016 - The DeFelice Homes team is continuing to reap success with the new 488 GT3. Benny Simonsen and Tony DeFelice secured a win and a third place in the first race of the ProdSports championship in Australia on the Bathurst circuit. Race-1. Victory in the first race went to the Porsche of Scott Taylor, with DeFelice and Simonsen in second place, trailing just 2.7 seconds behind the winner.Scott Hookey took ninth at the wheel of a 458 Challenge EVO. Race-2. In the second race the 488 enjoyed unquestionable superiority, with Simonsen and DeFelice finishing a whole 75 seconds ahead of their nearest rival, the Porsche of Ross Lilley. Hookey had another good race, finishing fifth with his 458 Challenge EVO.