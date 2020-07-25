Post-qualifying comments of SMP Racing drivers

Ninth position for the SMP Racing crew at the end of qualifying at Imola leaves the drivers with some regrets, especially for the traffic that prevented Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina from exploiting the car’s potential. The goal, however, remains the race and to secure some vital championship points.

Davide Rigon: “I’m not very happy with my qualifying lap in Q2. I encountered a lot of traffic on my attempt and lost at least two tenths. The car was a bit difficult to drive even though obviously, it’s the race that matters. My crewmates did a great job and tomorrow we’ll start in ninth position, which isn’t bad. We’ll try to work on the car’s balance again because it’s a long race and tyre wear will play a major role in the final result”.

Miguel Molina: “I took to the track in Q1, and we all know that this session is one of the most complex in terms of traffic. There were too many cars on the track for me to set a perfect lap. The overall result, however, isn’t bad because anything can happen in the race. It’s a narrow track, and there are many opportunities for the Safety Car to intervene. We must be ready and in the right position to take advantage if this happens. We managed to improve on the times set in the morning, and we’ll try to do everything we can to win some important points”.