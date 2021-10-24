Molina, victory and a well-deserved ELMS title

It was a fitting way to wind up the season with the ELMS team and drivers' title, as Miguel Molina accomplished his mission for the season. The Spanish driver, producing a sufficiently tenacious and belligerent final stint to fend off the assaults of the Proton Competition-run no. 93 Porsche, driven by Felipe Laser, shared his thoughts about the win and the title with us at the end of the race.

“This championship is not an easy one; wherever we have gone this year the competition has always been high. Since the beginning of the season we have been focused on each single race, trying to maximise our performance.” The results, however, have not been lacking as evidenced by three triumphs as well as three further podiums - the result of near-perfect teamwork. “I think our crew has done a great job," states Molina, "as has the whole team, which has been excellent since the opening round. Ours was a winning combination.”

The title came at the end of a tough race, with many factors to keep under control and the added pressure of starting among the favourites. “Today we knew that the key to winning the race would be tyre management,” explained the Spaniard. “When I got into the car, at the start of my stint, I was forced to battle with the Porsche. I tried to defend myself but without putting too much stress on the tyres so as to have a margin at the end and I’d say that I think I succeeded. I think we deserved this result and we can finally celebrate the champions’ title.”