Pole position for Louis Prette at Spielberg

Louis Prette qualified in pole position in the Pro class for Race-1 of the third round of the International GT Open at Spielberg in Austria. Stéphane Ortelli was fourth in the Pro-Am class.

Pro. Louis Prette at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse – APM Monaco, claimed pole position and second overall with a time of 1:28.308 in qualifying for the first of the weekend’s two races. The Monegasque driver finished just 358 thousandths off the overall pole.

Pro-Am. Stéphane Ortelli (AF Corse - APM Monaco) back on track for this Austrian weekend due to the absence of Philippe Prette, secured an excellent sixth place, fourth in class, showing a growing rapport with his 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Programme. The first of the two races on the Red Bull Ring sets off at 4:25pm today, Saturday 12 September, and lasts for 70 minutes.