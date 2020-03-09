Podium number 500 for the Ferrari 488 GT3

The record-breaking figures of the Ferrari 488 GT3 are enriched by a new milestone thanks to the podium number 500 won this weekend by the Squadra Corse car, driven by Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista.

Impressive percentages. With the third place in the Pro-Am class at the end of Race 1 of the GT World Challenge America, held at the Circuit of the Americas, the Prancing Horse's car achieved this important goal which reaffirms the competitiveness of the 488 GT3 almost four years after its first race. The 500 podiums, which take into account both overall and class rankings, were obtained in 547 participations (91%).

Towards new records. Next up for the 488 GT3 is the 300th win, after the 291th one achieved this weekend in Race 2 of the GT World Challenge America by the Fuentes-Baptista duo. To keep on with the car’s winning tradition, at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2019 the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 has been unveiled, introducing frequent improvements in aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, ergonomics, safety and reliability all compliant with the strict performance limits imposed by the FIA regulations in terms of power and aerodynamic efficiency.

Evo, an immediate winner. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 has already achieved its first success with Tim Slade, Marcos Gomes, Liam Talbot for HubAuto Corsa at the 4 Hours of Buriram, the final race of the Asian Le Mans Series, a championship won by HubAuto Corsa and which gave the 488 GT3 its 69th international title.