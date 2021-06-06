Podium for WTM at the Nürburgring 24 Hours

Third place in the SP9 Pro-Am class went to the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of WTM powered by Phoenix at the end of the shortest Nürburgring 24 Hours in history. The Ferrari driven by Daniel Keilwitz, George Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Indy Dontje finished on the podium in a race in which they could have been in the running for victory had misfortune not manifested itself in the form of a puncture.

Weather. This edition of the 2021 24 Hours will go down in history after appalling weather put a damper on the final outcome, with, in addition to the "classic" rain that habitually affects the circuit, banks of fog reducing visibility yet further. Many “Code 60s” were triggered in areas such as the king-sized Döttinger Höhe straight, due to lack of visibility or accidents, such as the one that occurred at Aremberg when cars were caught in the rain on slick tyres, with competitors sliding off and collisions against the barriers. Race authorities, having to deal with increasingly intense fog, were forced to interrupt the race for 14 and a half hours, cutting down the overall duration of the event to 9 and a half hours.



Results. With the Octane 126 Ferrari forced to retire due to a steering issue, the two 488s involved in SP9 Pro-Am class nevertheless showed fine race pace. The WTM powered by Phoenix car produced the fastest lap of the race with 8:18.131 to finish thirteenth overall, third in the class, while the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 fielded by Racing One with Christian Kohlhaas, Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler and Norbert Schneider completed the German marathon in twenty-second position, seventh in their class.

