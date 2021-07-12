The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Hella Pagid – Racing One took the bottom step on the podium in the SP9 Pro-Am class in the double round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) championship over the weekend.

Round 5. In the first four-hour race, Hella Pagid – Racing One secured a podium finish in the SP9 Pro-Am class at the 61st edition of the ADAC Reinoldus – Langstreckenrennen. After starting fourth in class and the thirteenth overall, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #39 performed steadily. Christian Kohlhaas was the first to take to the track, with Carrie Schreiner driving the second stint, followed by Mike Jäger, the longest on track with thirteen laps. The Hella Pagid – Racing One crew finished the race on a comeback, climbing to third place in their class and ninth overall.

Round 6. Two Ferraris were involved in the second endurance event of the weekend, the 52nd Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy. Car #22 crewed by Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss and Jochen Krumbach from WTM Powered by Phoenix, finished fifth in the SP9 Pro and eighth overall, held up by a collision with another car with Krumbach at the wheel.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #39 failed to repeat its podium finish on Saturday. The Hella Pagid – Racing One crew had to settle for fourth place in the Pro-Am and tenth overall.



Appointments. The next round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, the seventh of the season, is scheduled for 11 September with the ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen.