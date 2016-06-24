Elkhart Lake, 24 June 2016 - After a short break, the Pirelli World Challenge returns to the track this weekend.
Iconic track.
And what a track. The 4.0-mile long Road America, located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, is widely considered one of the best circuits in North America. With several high-speed straightaways, a combination of technical and fast corners, and sweeping elevation changes, Road America provides an unmatched challenge for the drivers and the cars. And for the fans, Road America provides ample amounts of bratwurst, cheese curds and Spotted Cow!
The leader.
Driving the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia, Martin Fuentes is the clear championship leader in PWC’s GT-A class entering this weekend. With eight victories so far this season, Fuentes holds a commanding 376-point lead in the championship after 11 of 20 rounds in the championship. Fuentes was victorious at the previous race at Lime Rock Park, taking the win after securing pole position.
Schedule.
The first race of this weekend’s action from Road America will be held Saturday, June 25at 5:30 PM ET. Sunday’s race will be start at 10:55 AM ET, and both races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com
.