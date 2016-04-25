25 aprile 2016

Birmingham, 24 April 2016 – Martin Fuentes’ storybook season continued Sunday afternoon at Barber Motorsports Park as he scored his seventh victory of the season. Fuentes, who won Saturday’s race in front of Michael Schein (Wright Motorsport’s Porsche) and Drew Regitz (Stephen Cameron Racing’s Audi), started Sunday’s race from second position as the field was set by the fastest lap times from Saturday’s race. At the start of the race, Fuentes was locked into a wheel-to-wheel battle for the lead in GT-A, but was unable to move into the lead. He ran in second position for most of the race but was able to move back into the lead of the race in the final two laps. Nose to tail battle. With the second-placed GT-A car right on his bumper, Fuentes scored a narrow victory over Regitz and Schein. With seven straight victories in the 2016 season, Fuentes has established a new Pirelli World Challenge record for consecutive victories and has a dominant GT-A championship lead. The overall race went to Michael Cooper (Cadillac) while on Saturday the winner was Alvaro Parente (K-Pax Racing’s McLaren). The next round of the Pirelli World Challenge season will be May 19-22 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.