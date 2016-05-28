Lakeville, 28 May 2016 – Martin Fuentes got his weekend at Lime Rock Park off on the right foot, as he qualified on pole position in GT-A in the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 for the first race of the weekend, held on Friday afternoon.
Third second place finish.
After narrowly securing the pole position, Fuentes lost out during the opening lap shuffle of the race and lost one position in GT-A. He quickly fought back, however, and retook the lead at the end of the opening lap and set about building a gap to protect his lead. In the closing stages of the race, however, Fuentes was slowed by traffic and lost the lead a second time - this time until the checkered flag. Fuentes’ third-straight second-place is also his tenth podium finish of the season. The race was won by the Wright Motorsports Porsche of Michael Schein.
On pole again.
By setting the fastest time of the race, Fuentes will start Saturday’s race from the GT-A pole position again. The race will be shown live on world-challenge.com
at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 28. The overall race went to the K-Pax Racing McLaren of Alvaro Parente.