Elkhart Lake, 27 June 2016 – Road America brought disappointment for the current Pirelli World Challenge GT-A points leader, Martin Fuentes. At the beginning of the weekend’s first race, held Saturday afternoon, Fuentes’ no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia sustained heavy contact at the right rear of the car, sending him off the track. The damage caused the Ferrari to be retired with overheating. Race-2. Sunday’s race would see Fuentes back into the pits early in the race, continuing to suffer from the effects of Sunday’s incident. However, the team was able to make repairs and Fuentes returned to the track. Although he was several laps down, Fuentes was able to complete enough laps to come home fourth, score points and minimize his losses in the championship. After 13 rounds, he holds a large lead in the GT-A championship. Both the weekend’s overall races were won by Ryan Eversley on the RealTime Racing Acura while the GTA races went to Michael Schein (Wright Motorsports Prosche) and Frankie Montecalvo (Dime Racing Mercedes). Schedule. The next round of the Pirelli World Challenge will be July 29-30 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.