20 giugno 2017

Plymouth, June 20 – Pirelli World Challenge returns to action this weekend at one of North America’s most popular circuits, Road America. The 4.0-mile circuit in the Wisconsin countryside is very much a traditional, old-school racing circuit with numerous long straightaways, high-speed corners and little room for error. This weekend’s races also see a return to the traditional race format of a 50-minute race sprint race with no pit stops or driver changes. GT: Ferrari is represented this weekend by Italian Daniel Mancinelli in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Mancinelli, who has one Sprint-X victory on the season, has a best finish this season in a Sprint race of fourth at Long Beach. He enters this weekend seventh in the Sprint championship. GT-A and GT-Cup: Marc Muzzo, a longtime Ferrari Challenge competitor, will make his second start of the season in PWC driving the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia in the GT-A class. In the GT-Cup class, Marko Radisic will drive the no. 11 Precision Driving Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo. Schedule. The first race of the weekend will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, April 24 at 5:30 PM ET, with the second on the morning of Sunday 25 at 10:55 AM ET. Both races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com.