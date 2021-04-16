Pier Guidi ready to defend Endurance Cup

Ahead of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup's opening round, reigning champion Alessandro Pier Guidi gave his predictions for the season that kicks off at Monza this weekend.

After winning the title in the 1000 km of Paul Ricard, the final round of last year’s championship, courtesy of a perfect blend of speed, talent and strategy, the Italian heads into the Brianza round aware that he will be starting from scratch in a year offering plenty of new opponents and battles.

“We are ready for a new season and another challenge”, began Pier Guidi. “We’re starting again after winning last year’s edition, aiming to repeat this year, even though we know how difficult it is. The year 2020 was a great success, but we all start from zero points like every new season. What we did last year has gone down in history, but now we need to focus on this new challenge”.

Preparation, unity of purpose, reliability and tactical intelligence were the ingredients for the recipe that led the Prancing Horse to its first title in the Endurance Cup of the world’s most challenging GT championship. “I am confident that we will do well again this year. We are prepared and have a few more days to iron out the final details. We will all need to be focused, both us drivers and the team because if we are we can achieve good results”.

The race starts at Monza, a hundred kilometres or so from Pier Guidi’s home town. This appointment is redolent with other meanings and motivations. "I’m delighted to be able to race in Italy”, continued the Italian. “Unfortunately, this hasn't happened very often in recent times. Monza is the Temple of Speed, there is so much history, and it’s always lovely to race here. Due to Covid-related restrictions, the public won’t be here, and I’m sorry about that. I would have loved to have friends and fans here with us, but this is the current situation. Hopefully, it will be over as soon as possible so we can all come together again and see the stands full of people: it puts us in a good mood and makes us drivers happy.”

While his will to win is intact, in 2021, the official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver will have a new teammate in the GT World Challenge, who will join him alongside the established Nicklas Nielsen. “This year, the line-up has changed a bit: there will be no James Calado, who will join me in the WEC and with whom I shared the 2020 season. It’s a bit unusual for me not to race with him because we’ve always competed together in recent years, but I'm confident that Côme Ledogar can do as good a job”.