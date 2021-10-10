Pier Guidi-Nielsen-Ledogar champions in GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar secured the title with seventh place in the 3 Hours of Barcelona, the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. For the Italian driver, a solo winner in 2020, it is the second consecutive triumph in the Endurance Cup, an unprecedented feat in the history of the series. Chris Froggatt could also celebrate after claiming the winner's laurels in the Pro-Am class with a fourth-place finish in Spain, while Sky Tempesta Racing took the team title.

Pro. Victory at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps played an important role in the Iron Lynx's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crew's title win, but the #51 Ferrari performed very convincingly all season. However, in Barcelona, the newly crowned champions were forced on the back foot and crossed the line in seventh place after fending off attacks from other cars in the class. They were given a big help in this by their #71 teammates, Antonio Fuoco, Alessio Rovera and Callum Ilott, who had to retire a few minutes from the end due to a puncture.



Pro-Am. Chris Froggatt also deservedly took the title, adding the Endurance Cup to his trophy cabinet with the support of Jonathan Hui and Rino Mastronardi. At the wheel of Sky Tempesta Racing's 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the British driver managed to maintain the big lead he held at the start of the 3 hours in Catalonia. Fifth place went to the AF Corse Ferrari of Machiels-Bertolini ahead of the “Iron Dames” Pin-Gatting-Bovy and the Rinaldi Racing Ferrari of Bleekemolen-Lauch-Hook. The Kessel Racing car of Roda-Zollo-Kohmann finished ninth.



Silver Cup. The Rinaldi Racing crew finished fifth overall with Hites-Perel-Crestani, who drove a solid race just a hair's breadth off the podium, which they came close to on several occasions this year.

