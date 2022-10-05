Paul Ricard bids farewell to Ferrari Club Competizioni GT

The recent history of Maranello's GT racers has been revived on the French circuit of Paul Ricard which hosted a two-day event under the banner of Club Competizioni GT. The exclusive programme held on 2-3 October allowed the marque’s customer to unleash the full power of their cars at the special event, the penultimate date of a year which will culminate with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Imola from 25-31 October.

The sixth round of the season saw the participation of eleven cars including some of the most successful purposely-built racing berlinettas. These included no less than five Ferrari 488 GT Modificata, the highly limited custom-built model, first presented in 2020. The car, a result of technical expertise and experience honed in Competizioni GT from both the 488 GT3, with over 500 international race wins to its credit, and the 488 GTE, winner of 49 races, two constructors' titles and as many drivers' titles in the LMGTE Pro class of the FIA WEC. The result of the development is embodied in an unbridled GT, powered by a twin-turbo V8 capable of delivering a maximum of some 700 horsepower, guaranteeing the purest of thrills.

The Paul Ricard track has been home to numerous Prancing Horse triumphs, the most recent, that of Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra in the 1000 Km in June 2022, part of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS series. The Club Competizioni GT date saw some other particularly stunning models parade past, among them a 360 GT, a 430-horsepower racer derived from the 360 Challenge version used in the single-marque series.