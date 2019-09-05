Octane 126 and Hella Pagid-Racing One on attack at Nürburgring

Two Ferraris are set to start the 42nd edition of the RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen, the sixth round of the VLN. The German series takes place exclusively on the Nordschleife, the north ring of the Nürburgring.

On the attack. Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Mike Jäger in the 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid-Racing One will be looking for payback in the SP8 class after just missing out on a well-deserved podium finish in the previous round. The drivers of car no. 139 will face three very competitive opponents in their hunt for a result that has eluded them so far this year due to bad luck despite some excellent performances.

Octane 126 returns. After a few races out, the 488 GT3 of Octane 126 returns to the track known to drivers as the 'Green Hell'. The car has been in the SPX class since the beginning of the season. Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer and Jonathan Hirschi will, therefore, be faced with longer mandatory pit stops than the SP9 class cars.

Programme. The VLN's race programme is as usual concentrated into Saturday, with qualifying from 8:30 am to 10 am local time and the race from 12 pm to 6 pm.