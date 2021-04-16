Two Ferraris at 45th DMV 4h

After the postponement of the opening round due to snowfall on the Nordschleife, the NLS Championship is ready to stage the 45th DMV 4h on Saturday. Three weeks on from the 66th edition of the ADAC Westfalenfahrt, 147 cars will compete around the 20-kilometre-plus “Green Hell”. Two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will line up in the SP9 Pro class, fielded by Wochenspiegel Team Munchau and Octane 126, respectively.

Returns. Under the new name “WTM powered by Phoenix”, Georg Weiss, Daniel Keilwitz and Jochen Krumbach will crew car no. 22 for a team that is returning to the series it left in 2019. That decision followed the organisers’ announcement of a 5% cap on the power of the SP-9, SP-X and SP-Pro class cars in the interests of safety. In the hunt for a victory that would reward the excellent work of last season, Octane 126 will again entrust its car to Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig.

Programme. The Nürburgring Langstrecken Series format focuses its activity on Saturday only. Free practice starting at 8:30 am and ending at 10 am will decide the starting grid for the four-hour race that sets off at noon local time.