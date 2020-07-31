NLS: Ferrari of Racing One seeks third win

The Nürburgring Endurance Series is back on track on Saturday 1 August, for the fourth round of the season. Racing One will be there with its Ferrari 488 GT3.

Seeking a third win. Like the first three rounds, the 4-hour race will take place in the absence of fans around the Nordschleife and in the grandstands of the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit. The entrants in the 43rd edition of the RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen include the Ferrari no. 39 of the German team Racing Ine, which will try to claim another victory in the SP9 Am class to add to its two triumphs so far this season. This weekend, Christian Kohlhaas will again be in the hot seat for Racing One, while Stefan Aust will debut alongside him.

Programme. Qualifying is scheduled from 8.30 am to 10 am on Saturday, while the 4-hour race will set off at 12 pm.