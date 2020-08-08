Mastronardi on pole again at Spa-Francorchamps

The second round of the Le Mans Cup turned into a sort of Ferrari one-make series due to several withdrawals on the eve of the Belgian event, with six 488 GT3 Evo 2020s competing for pole.

Two out of two. Rino Mastronardi was fastest in the qualifying session at the wheel of Iron Lynx's car no. 8. The Italian driver secured his second consecutive pole position, 1.052 ahead of Michael Broniszewski, in the first of the Kessel Racing Ferraris. Claudio Schiavoni followed the Ferrari no. 74 in the second of the Iron Lynx cars, a few thousandths of a second ahead of Murad Sultanov, on track with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 6 of Kessel Racing.

Limits. The Swiss team's third car, driven by John Hartshorne, finished fifth, ahead of Deborah Mayer at the wheel of the third Iron Lynx, who had her best lap time cancelled for veering off the track.

The race will set off at 3:55 pm and will be streamed on the Ferrari Races site.