Luzich Racing on the front row at Spa for the ELMS

At the end of a thrilling qualifying session, the 488 GTE courtesy of Luzich Racing, with Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel, claimed second place to secure a front-row start in tomorrow’s 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

The Italian driver, who had seen his first lap time deleted for failing to respect track limits, registered a time 383 milliseconds off pole-sitter Matteo Cairoli aboard the Porsche. The lap-time was recorded after mounting a second set of tyres, an operation carried out by all the teams. Elsewhere, the Ferrari crews of Kessel Racing and Spirit of Race will get the race underway from the second row, handled in the session by Andrea Piccini and Matt Griffin respectively.

Fifth and sixth spot on the grid went to Kessel Racing’s 488 GTE with Rahel Frey at the controls in the session and JMW Motorsport with Jeff Segal at the wheel in qualifying.

The race will start tomorrow at 12:30 CET before concluding four hours later.