Luzich Racing hoping to clinch ELMS title at 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps 20 settembre 2019

Five Ferraris will line up for the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the penultimate round of the ELMS championship that this weekend could see the award of the LMGTE class drivers' title with a race to go. Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Fabien Lavergne, at the wheel of the 488 GTE of Luzich Racing, are 21 points ahead of three crews on equal points. The Ferrari of Kessel Racing has Rahel Frey, Manuela Gostner and Michelle Gatting at the wheel, the sister car of JMW Motorsport is crewed by Jeff Segal, Matteo Cressoni and Wei Lu behind the wheel, while Christian Ried, Matteo Cairoli and Riccardo Pera drive a Porsche. On a technical and challenging track, which everyone sees as a driving academy, two other Prancing Horse cars will try to enter contention. The second 488 GTE of Kessel Racing is driven by the South African David Perel alongside the tried and tested pair of Sergio Pianezzola and Andrea Piccini, while the Ferrari of Spirit of Race is crewed by Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott. The Ardennes circuit brings back some good memories for the JMW team, which still holds the series lap record from 2016 with Rory Butcher who stopped the clock at 2:20.298. The Belgian weekend kicks off today with the first free practice sessions, while Saturday’s qualifying session for the GTE class will start at 12:18 pm local time. The 240-minute race begins on Sunday at 12:30 pm.