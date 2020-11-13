LMGTE Pro class drivers' comments

We heard from the drivers after the final qualifying of 2020 for competitors in the FIA WEC held at Sakhir.

James Calado: “The qualification was as good as we could have hoped. We know we don’t have the pace compared to the Aston Martin so to finish third is better than we expected. It’s going to be tough tomorrow with the heat, for everyone. I think we need to be clever with the strategy because in term of pace we’re not quite there only because the Astons are quicker. My lap was hinder on my first attempt so I lost the performance with the second lap, even if I think that two tenths would have not made the difference for the pole. We stay positive and see what we can do tomorrow”.

Daniel Serra: “I’m also happy with my lap because this is a weekend in which I’m getting to know a track where I've only raced once, five years ago. Session after session, I'm learning the track with the help of my teammates. I'm satisfied with my qualifying performance and confident of a good race”.

Davide Rigon: “A positive qualifying session and I’m happy with the car's balance after all the work done during free practice. We're satisfied with how the car performed in this session even though not everything went to plan. Having decided only to use one set of tyres, we were aiming for the time on lap 1,but an Am class Porsche spun in front of me on my attempt. At that point, I was forced to abort my time trial and try to be quick without veering off the track on the second and final lap. All in all, I set a good time, and I'm optimistic about the race”.

Miguel Molina: “Qualifying was pretty good, and I had a great lap considering we only decided to use one set of tyres for the whole session. This decision could be a real advantage in tomorrow's race as we have an extra set of new tyres. It's going to be a long, hard race and we’re hoping to get a good result”.