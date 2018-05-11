11 maggio 2018

Monza, 11 May 2018 - After the drama and excitement of the opening round in Le Castellet, the teams and drivers competing in the 2018 Le Mans Cup head to Italy for the second 120-minute race of the season at the home of Italian motor sport on Saturday 12. Twenty seven cars will take the track, with two teams and ten drivers racing at home. In total there will be 18 teams and 54 drivers representing 16 different nations. There will also be five Ferrari crews. Leader. The GT3 race winners in France, Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini will be hoping to make it a double in Monza in front of their family, friends and the Italian fans as they compete in the No. 8 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 against a compact and high quality grid of GT3 machinery. Rivals. Reigning Le Mans Cup GT3 Team Champions Ebimotors will field the only Porsche of the grid for an all Italian line up of Paolo Venerosi Pesciolini and Alessandro Baccani. In fact four of the six GT3 entries feature an all Italian driver line up with the No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari featuring Marco Cioci and Pierguiseppe Perazzini and the No. 77 Kessel Racing 488 with Andrea Piccini and Claudio Schiavoni. Maurizio Mediani is the ninth Italian driver on the GT3 grid, joining Christoph Ulrich in the No. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari. Last but not least John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock in the No. 50 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Schedule. The second round of the 2018 Le Mans Cup will take place at Monza on Saturday, with the race starting at 16. The race is streamed live at lemanscup.com.