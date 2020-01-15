Maranello 15 gennaio 2020

At the end of a vibrant year-long face-off between the Ferrari 488 GT3 crews of Kessel Racing and Luzich Racing, Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini took the final honours in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, replicating the 2018 title win, to become the first ever duo in the history of the series to scoop the title twice in a row. With 130 points and four wins, one second and third position, the Italian duo got the better of Mikkel Mac and Fabien Lavergne, who were among the leading protagonists in the Road to Le Mans and had topped the rankings for lengthy stretches of the year. The Swiss team staged a perfect comeback against rivals Luzich, topped off with three wins in Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps and Portimão, to snatch the title. Meanwhile, Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani claimed two podiums in Spirit of Race colours, securing a notable fourth final place, with John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock on their tracks in the second Kessel Racing 488 GT3.