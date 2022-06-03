Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Spirit of Race

Spirit of Race will field two Ferrari 488 GTEs in the GTE Am class at the ninetieth edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The team. Spirit of Race was founded in 2014, with the support of AF Corse, to develop a sports project in the United States. Subsequently, its reach expanded from America to include races in Asia and Europe. Spirit of Race made its debut on the track in 2014 at another marathon: the Daytona 24 Hour race.



Number 71 crew. The number 71 Ferrari 488 GTE has an all-French crew. Franck Dezoteux, making his debut at the Circuit de la Sarthe, will be supported by Gabriel Aubry in his fifth run-out at Le Mans, where he has three podium finishes to his name. Alongside them will be veteran Pierre Ragues, lining up for the tenth time with eight podiums in his trophy cabinet. The WEC championship crew is still chasing its first points of the season.



Number 55 crew. The trio of Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin and David Perel, who contested the 2021 edition, is back. This is Cameron’s sixth consecutive appearance with four podiums. Griffin surpasses him in his eleventh year, all with Ferrari, while David Perel is in his second year. It is a tight-knit trio that also competes in the European Le Mans Series championship, where they finished second in the final standings in 2021.

