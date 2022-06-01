Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Riley Motorsports

The American Riley Motorsports team will compete in the LMGTE Pro class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Their third-place finish in the LMP3 category in last year’s IMSA championship earned them the right to participate in the French endurance event. After first appearing in the Le Mans GTE-Pro in 2013, the US team have always raced at the Circuit de la Sarthe in the GTE Am and LMP2 classes. They opted to compete with a Ferrari 488 GTE in 2022.

The team. This is not the first time that Riley Motorsports have raced with a Maranello car. The partnership has been in place since 2019, when the American team decided to participate in the Ferrari Challenge North America.

Number 74 crew. Brazilian Gold driver Felipe Fraga will be in the US team’s car. He is currently competing in this year’s DTM championship with a Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Sam Bird will join him in his tenth 24 Hours of Le Mans. Last year, the British driver stood in for the injured Davide Rigon in the number 52 Ferrari of AF Corse. The Briton was also runner-up in the WEC driver’s standings in 2016 with the Piacenza-based team. The reigning V8 Supercars champion, New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen, completes the line-up.