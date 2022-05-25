Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Kessel Racing

Kessel Racing and Car Guy will continue their partnership in 2022, with the teams ready to take to the track in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans. This project unites the Lugano-based team with the one launched in 2016 by Japanese driver Takeshi Kimura. The declared aim is a podium finish in the LMGTE Am class.





The team. After a running-in phase in various championships, Car Guy raced with Ferrari in the Asian Le Mans Series in 2018, winning the 2018-2019 title. This outcome opened the way to the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race the Japanese team tackled brilliantly, in cooperation with its Swiss partner, finishing an encouraging sixth. The 2021 edition proved less fortunate, closing in seventeenth position, another reason the team is looking for payback.





Number 57 crew. Driver Takeshi Kimura, the founder of the Car Guy team, is in the front row. The Japanese driver will share the Ferrari 488 GTE with Danish colleagues Frederik Schandorff and Mikkel Jensen. This is a change to the 2021 line-up, with Schandorff replacing Scott Andrews. The former, 26 years old, is fresh from an extraordinary experience at the International GT Open, where he took first place in the Pro Am class. Fellow driver Mikkel Jensen is one year older, with several races at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTE to his name and a trophy cabinet that includes the ELMS title in the LMP3 class in 2019 and the ADAC Formel Masters in 2014.