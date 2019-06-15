The 2019 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours set off at 3 pm sharp. The Ferraris competing in the GTE-Pro class started smoothly. Davide Rigon in the 488 GTE no. 71 lost a position but immediately recovered it, and is currently in seventh. Alessandro Pier Guidi in no. 51 is 11th, while the Risi Competizione’s no. 89 is 17th with Oliver Jarvis.

GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class, JMW Motorsport’s car no. 84 dropped a few places and is sixth behind Spirit of Race no. 54. The Ferrari no. 57 of Car Guy Racing and the no. 62 of WeatherTech Racing/Scuderia Corsa are also in the top ten.