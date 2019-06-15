Night has fallen along the 13 km La Sarthe circuit eight hours into the race, with Ferraris in third position in the GTE-Pro classes and second in the GT-Am.

GTE-Pro. The 488 GTE no. 51 is third with Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel and is about to make its stop with driver change. The AF Corse car is trailing the Porsche of provisional race leader Kevin Estre and Andy Garcia in the Corvette, after holding second for a long time. Car no. 71, currently driven by Sam Bird, is seventh but one of the fastest on the track. The third Ferrari, in the colours of Risi Competizione and driven by Oliver Jarvis, is in 16th.

GTE-Am. In this class, the Ferraris are attacking the summit and are among the fastest around the circuit. Jeffrey Segal, in the 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport, is in second, while Toni Vilander representing WeatherTech Racing is sixth, ahead of Matt Griffin in Clearwater Racing’s car no. 61. The top ten also includes Kessel Racing’s all-woman crew, in ninth with Manuela Gostner at the wheel, while the Japanese team Car Guy is in 10th with Côme Ledogar in the hot seat.