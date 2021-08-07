Late Race Contact Causes Heartbreak for Ferrari at Nashville

Scuderia Corsa’s first foray into the SRO GT America powered by AWS ended in heartbreak Saturday evening, when Bret Curtis got wide and clipped the wall with four minutes remaining after dominating the event.

Curtis started on the outside of the front row in the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 but jumped to the lead with the waving of the green flag as dusk descended on the temporary 12-turn, 2.17-mile course that includes two bridge crossings.

Curtis then led the opening 18 laps despite steady pressure. A crash at the exit of the bridge brought out a lengthy caution at the 19-minute mark.

Curtis was in the lead when the green flag waved with 5:18-seconds remaining. The Ferrari got off to a good restart, but Curtis veered to the right and tagged the concrete barrier exiting the turn before the entrance to the bridge.

Unable to continue, Curtis was classified eighth in SRO3 for the 40-minute race. The Ferrari showed race winning pace, but despite missing out on the podium still clocked the fastest race lap of the race with a 1:30.752-seconds flyer.