28 settembre 2017

Maranello, 28 September 2017 - Ferrari leads in two Constructors' championships and the main Drivers' championship after last weekend's round at Vallelunga. This just leaves the race at Mugello on 8 October before the end of the season. Race-1. The Ferraris were particularly brilliant in Saturday's race. Stefano Gai, back with Mirko Venturi, triumphed in the Super GT3 class with the 488 GT3 of Black Bull Swiss Racing ahead of the sister car of Easy Race driven by Niccolò Schirò. The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27 took fourth. Simone Niboli also won in the GT3 class in the 458 Italia GT3 of MP1 Corse, which he shared with Lorenzo Bontempelli, while the 458 Challenge EVO of Leonardo Baccarelli triumphed in the GT-Cup. Race 2. The results were less spectacular on Sunday, partly because of the time handicap imposed on the winning drivers. Only Baccarelli repeated his victory while Niboli and Bontempelli came second. Stefano Gai and Mirko Venturi were placed fifth. Situation. Gai made up one point overall on Michele Beretta and Alex Frassineti (Ombra Lamborghini) having now an eight-point lead. Potentially, however, the margin is even higher because the result discards mechanism means that Gai has to shed eight points (only 12 out of 14 results are valid) while the Lamborghini duo loses 11. The battle is also open in the GT3 class, with the Porsche Ebimotors of Alexander Baccani and Paolo Venerosi Pesciolini ahead on 176 points against the 150 of Niboli. However, the Ferrari will not have to discard points while its rivals lose 20, slashing the lead to just six points.