Maranello, 19 June 2018 – The Italian GT Championship was one of the few to run at the same time as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Misano Adriatico round saw Ferrari customer teams pick up a win and two podium finishes. Race-1. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27 had a great first race. Stefano Gai and Michele Rugolo, driving in place of Giancarlo Fisichella (who was at Le Mans), took second behind the Audi of Jamie Green and Bad Baruch. As a result, Gai kept his lead in the standings. Things went less well for the other two Ferrari cars in the race. The 488 GT3 of Easy Race with Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Fontana and the 458 Italia GT3 of the same team, driven by Marco Magli, both went out early. Race-2. The second race saw a fight back by Marco Magli who won the GT3 Light class. The 488 GT3 of Easy Race also showed some character climbing to second place with Mancinelli-Fontana. Stefano Gai and Michele Rugolo suffered a bit of bad luck, finishing seventh after a fuel pump problem on the last lap. Standings. Gai’s travails in Race-2 cost him the championship lead, which passed to Giacomo Altoé and Daniel Zampieri on 74 points. Gai is on 67, so the fight is very open ahead of the next round at Mugello on 14 and 15 July.