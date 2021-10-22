Iron Lynx bids for the Le Mans Cup drivers' title at Portimão

After having mathematically sealed the team title in the Spa-Francorchamps race, Iron Lynx now heads into the final round of the Le Mans Cup season in the chase for the drivers' title.

The final challenge will take place at the thrilling Portuguese circuit of Portimão in the Algarve, where leader of the standings Nicolas Leutwiler holds the advantage, needing only to finish in the points to clinch the 2021 title. The Iron Lynx team will attempt to spoil the party, with the first of their two Ferraris, no. 8, driven by Paolo Ruberti, currently third in the standings some 18 points adrift of the leader, who will race alongside Gabriele Lancieri. The Italian duo will arrive highly-motivated fresh off the back of a win in the most recent round at Spa-Francorchamps, which granted Iron Lynx the title and automatic entry to next year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

The mathematics also offer Doriane Pin a chance of victory in the second Iron Lynx-run no. 9, 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The French driver, who will be teamed up with Michelle Gatting, is currently 22 points off the lead and would need the two crews in front of her to withdraw from the race in order to stand a chance of winning the title.

Schedule. After free practice, the GT3 qualifying session is scheduled for Saturday 23 October at 16.55 (15.55 local time), while the two-hour race will get underway on Sunday at 10.25 (09.25 local time).