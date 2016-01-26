Maranello, 26 January 2016 - Ferrari.com continues its look at the teams that will represent the Prancing Horse at the 24 Hours of Daytona next weekend. After beginning with car no. 62 Risi Competizione
, we move onto Scuderia Corsa. In 2015 the Californian Ferrari team won the USCC IMSA title in the GT-Daytona class, but will also compete in the GT-Le Mans class at the Florida classic with a brand new 488 GTE.
The crew.
The car will be in the hands of two Americans and two Europeans, Brazil's Daniel Serra, Mexico's Memo Rojas, France's Alexandre Premat and Italy's Alessandro Pier Guidi. Serra will be making his fourth appearance at Daytona. His best result was 10th in the GT-Daytona (GTD) class in 2014 with Scuderia Corsa, along with fellow countrymen Francisco Longo, former star of the Ferrari Challenge, Xandinho Negrao and Marcos Gomes. Memo Rojas is a very experienced Daytona driver and three time-winner (2008, 2009 and 2013, driving a Riley). This is his debut with Ferrari.
Europeans.
Alexandre Premat debuts both at Daytona and for Ferrari, but everyone knows about the honours won by the Frenchman. Premat has had many successes in the lower formulas and a taste of F1 with Midland in 2006. In recent years he has driven Audi prototypes. Then finally Italy's Alessandro Pier Guidi has his third outing at the 24 hours where he triumphed in 2014 in the GTD class at the wheel of the 458 Italia Level 5 Motorsports along with Townsend Bell, Bill Sweedler, Scott Tucker and Jeff Segal.