13 ottobre 2018

BRASELTON, Ga. (13 Oct. 2018) – Both Scuderia Corsa Ferraris led the GT Daytona class during the opening four hours of Saturday’s 21st Motul Petit Le Mans, the final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season. Daniel Serra, who captured his third pole position of the season in Friday’s qualifying, led the opening 38 laps in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa/WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 before his first pit stop. Cooper MacNeil took over in seventh and worked his way up to third before turning the car over to Gunnar Jeannette, who was running eighth at the four-hour mark. Frank Montecalvo paced four circuits at the two-hour, 30 minute mark in the No. 64 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. The car co-driven by Matteo Cressoni and Townsend Bell was 10th after four hours. Montecalvo had a close call shortly after the two-hour mark when his Ferrari was sandwiched between the No. 31 Cadillac DPI-V.R of Eric Curran and the No. 96 BMW of Dillon Machavern. Curren – avoiding a move by a competitor – nudged Montecalvo, who lightly tapped Machevern, who spun out to bring out a caution in what was deemed a racing incident. GTLM Competing in the WeatherTech Championship for the third time this season, Risi Competitizone was running seventh in GT Le Mans with Toni Vilander at the wheel of the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE. Co-driving are Miguel Molina and Andrea Bertolini. Vilander ran as high as fourth during his opening stint. Saturday’s Schedule The Petit Le Mans is scheduled to take the checkered flag at 9:05 p.m. ET. The race is being broadcast live on FS2, with coverage continuing though 9:30 p.m.