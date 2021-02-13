Special debut for Nielsen

The 24 Hours of Daytona is one of the great motorsport classics, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Every driver dreams of taking part in this race.

Indeed, it was a dream come true for Nicklas Nielsen who, together with Simon Mann, Matteo Cressoni and Daniel Serra, put in an excellent performance that could have finished on the podium if it hadn't been interrupted by a contact. The Danish driver told the Prancing Horse's official magazine about his experience, which you can read about at this page.

