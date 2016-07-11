11 luglio 2016

Bowmanville, 10 July 2016 – Sunday afternoon saw Ferrari drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen strengthen their lead in the IMSA United SportsCar Championship’s GT-Daytona class. Good points. With a finish of fourth place in Sunday afternoon’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park outside of Toronto, Balzan and Nielsen grew their lead in the GT-Daytona championship to 22 points over rivals. Starting from deep in the field, Nielsen made up several positions during the opening stint of the race before Balzan took over driving duties. Pit strategy enabled Balzan to make up several positions before he brought the car to the checkered flag in fourth position in the race won by Bret Curtis and Jens Klingmann on the Turner Motorsport BMW. Not only did their lead in the driver’s championship grow, but Ferrari remains in a tie for the lead in the GT-Daytona manufacturer championship. GT-LeMans. The no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander had a quiet race to finish in the seventh position in the GT-LeMans class won by Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook on the Ford. The overall race went to the Action Express Racing Chevrolet of Dane Cameron and Eric Curran. Next stop. The next IMSA SportsCar Championship race will be July 22-23 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut.