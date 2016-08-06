06 agosto 2016

Plymouth, 6 August 2016 – The challenging four-mile Road America circuit is providing this weekend’s challenge for the drivers and cars of the IMSA SportsCar Championship Giancarlo Fisichella was given qualifying duties for the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE on Saturday afternoon, putting the car in fourth place for Sunday’s race. Fisichella won with Risi Competizione at Road America in 2014. In the GT-Daytona class, Christina Nielsen drove the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to fifth on the grid for tomorrow’s race. Nielsen and co-driver Alessandro Balzan enter the weekend as the GT-Daytona championship leaders with a 13-point advantage. Sunday’s IMSA race from Road America will be shown live at 4:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, and will be streamed live internationally on IMSA.tv.