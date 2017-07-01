01 luglio 2017

July 1, Watkins Glen -- In qualifying Saturday afternoon for Sunday's Six Hours of the Glen, Christina Nielsen drove the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to tenth on the grid in the GT-Daytona class. In contrast to Friday's practice sessions, which was held in dry conditions, Saturday brought rain during the morning practice session but abated before qualifying - leaving the track damp but with a mostly dry racing line. Nielsen's time of 1:48.098 was a little more than two seconds off of pole position which was secured by Andy Lally in an Acura NSX GT3. The Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, and Nielsen and teammate Alessandro Balzan, are the defending GT-Daytona winners of the Six Hours of the Glen and are joined this weekend by Matteo Cressoni. The Six Hours of the Glen will be shown live in the United States on FOX Sports 1 starting at 10:00 AM ET before switching to FOX Sports 2 at 1:00 PM ET, and will be streamed live for international audiences at IMSA.com.