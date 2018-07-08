08 luglio 2018

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (7 July 2018) – Ferrari driver Cooper MacNeil will start ninth in Sunday’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Round 7 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. MacNeil turned a lap of 1:17.027-seconds on the 10-turn, 2.459-mile circuit in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 in Saturday afternoon’s 15-minute session. Jack Hawksworth led the 11-car GTD field with a lap of 1:15.581-seconds. MacNeil will be joined by Jeff Segal in Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race. MacNeil is currently fourth in the GTD point standings, and trails third place by only eight points. “We are making the most of what we have,” Segal said. “The balance of the Scuderia Corsa prepared Ferrari is reasonable. We are finding that we aren’t the fastest, but we aren’t miles off. The struggle is keeping the tires under the car. The team knows how to set-up the WeatherTech Ferrari. We are starting to show the results of the success ballast we are carrying. On these long duration corners we are just bleeding valuable time. Cooper did a great job to maximize everything in qualifying. Right now, we are fighting for the ‘best of the rest’ medal.” Sunday’s race takes the green flag at 2:05 p.m. ET. The event will be televised on a same-day delay on FS1, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.