25 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 25 December 2016 - The 488 GTE of Risi Competizione, crewed by Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander, raced in the GT-Le Mans class. They suffered a few difficulties in early season, winning their first podium in the third round, at Long Beach. After coming second in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which doesn’t count for the IMSA championship, they often just missed out on the podium despite their clear potential. Too many mistakes and a big helping of bad luck frustrated the Ferrari of Risi Competizione. Petiti Le Mans. The end of the curse came in the last race, the Petit Le Mans on the Road Atlanta track where Fisichella and Vilander, for the occasion together with WEC champion, James Calado, dominated the race for the 80% of the time to secure a deserved victory. Fisichella and Vilander came third in the class NAEC, just six points behind winners Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner. We should also mention the second place at Laguna Seca earned by the other 488 GTE, car No.68 of Scuderia Corsa, which intermittently raced in the GT-Le Mans class, shared on that occasion by Daniel Serra and Alessandro Pier Guidi.