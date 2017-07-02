02 luglio 2017

Watkins Glen, July 2 -- Scuderia Corsa enjoyed a strong first half of the IMSA SportsCar Championship's Six Hours of the Glen, a race in which the team, and drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen, are the defending champions. Christina Nielsen started the race in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, moving from tenth position to seventh over the course of the opening two stints. Shortly before the first full course caution, the team pitted for a full service and the car was taken over by Matteo Cressoni. Cressoni remained in the car through the three-hour mark which signified the end of the first segment for the North American Endurance Cup, and by then had moved up to third position. The Scuderia Corsa Ferrari entered the race in second position in the GT-Daytona NAEC standings, and strengthened it's position in the NAEC by running in third position at the halfway point.