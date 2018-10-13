13 ottobre 2018

BRASELTON, Ga. (13 Oct. 2018) – Driving the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE, Miguel Molina led three laps in the Risi Competizione Ferrari approaching the six-hour mark of Saturday’s 21st Motul Petit Le Mans, the final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season. Molina passed the pole-winning BMW of John Edwards to take the class lead, which he held until his pit stop. At the eight-hour mark, Risi Competizione is running eighth in the highly competitive GTLM class, with Molina co-driving with Toni Vilander and Andrea Bertolini. GTD The two Scuderia Corsa Ferraris took turns at the lead in the GT Daytona class during the early hours of Saturday’s race, and continue to run in contention in the 14-car class. At the eight-hour mark, the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa/WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 of pole winner Daniel Serra, Cooper MacNeil and Gunnar Jeannette was third, two positions ahead of the No. 64 Ferrari of Frank Montecalvo, Matteo Cressoni and Townsend Bell. Checkered Flag The Motul Petit Le Mans will take the checkered flag at 9:05 p.m. ET. The race is being broadcast live on FS2, with post-race coverage continuing though 9:30 p.m.