Risi Competizione and drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander are seeking third podium finish of the year in home event

Scuderia Corsa’s Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen occupy second position in the GT-Daytona championship

May 2, 2017 (Englewood Cliffs, N.J.) – Built for Formula 1, the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas provides a unique challenge for the drivers and cars in the IMSA Sports Car Championship. Both of Ferrari’s teams in IMSA are looking to capture Ferrari’s first IMSA victory at Circuit of The Americas, which would provide yet another highlight for Ferrari’s 70Anniversary. The circuit also represents a home event for Risi Competitizone. Based in Houston, the team has enjoyed a strong start to the season, with podium performances at both the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring in their Ferrari 488 GTE car. After three races, they are in fifth position in the championship but only nine points behind the leaders. Scuderia Corse drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen arrive at the Circuit of the Americas in second position in the GT-Daytona class on the back of strong performances at the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Long Beach Grand Prix. Saturday’s IMSA Sports Car Championship race from Circuit of The Americas will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1. Qualifying will be streamed on Friday, May 5 at 12:55 PM ET on IMSA.tv. Live radio coverage of the race will be available on IMSA Radio at imsa.com.