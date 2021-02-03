Hites chooses Rinaldi Racing for 2021

The Chilean driver, already one of the stars of the 2019 Ferrari Challenge North America, will line up for the start of the GT World Challenge Europe driving a Rinaldi Racing-run Ferrari.

The 21-year-old, after a triumphant debut in the 2020 European SRO series in Silver Cup class, will compete in both the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup for the German team that boasts a lengthy performance history in the series.

“I am very happy to be able to return to the GT World Challenge Europe in 2021,” stated Hites, “and I’m extremely grateful for all the effort and support I’ve received from Fiat Chile, Ferrari Santiago, Rinaldi Racing and the people around me. I am sure that all the experience gained last year will give me the chance to come away with some noteworthy results."

The German team has yet to announce who will accompany Hites in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, or any technical developments carried out on the cars taking part in the 2021 SRO championship season.