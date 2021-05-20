Historical comeback in Pergusa for the Italian GT Championship

The Italian GT Championship is looking forward to a weekend of great returns, with round one of the Endurance Cup. After a 17-year absence, the series returns to Pergusa in Sicily, where cars from the GT3, GT4 and GT Cup classes will compete.

Six Ferraris will race on the high-speed circuit around Lake Pergusa, the only natural lake in Sicily with no tributaries or outlets. They will seek to defend the title won last year by AF Corse with Antonio Fuoco, Alessio Rovera and Giorgio Roda.

Pro. The champion crew won't be lining up. Instead, AF Corse will field a new trio of 2020 Pro-Am class champions Antonio Fuoco and Sean Hudspeth, flanked by Carrie Schreiner, who drove the 488 Challenge Evo for Team SR&R in the 6 Hours of Rome. The Prancing Horse will also be bolstered by the return of Scuderia Baldini's multiple champions, with Giancarlo Fisichella, Stefano Gai (winner in 2016 and 2019) and Daniel Zampieri (first in 2018) competing in the Pro class. The third 488 GT3 Evo 2020, in the colours of Easy Race, features the winners of Race-1 at Monza, Matteo Greco and Fabrizio Crestani, joined by Luca Filippi.

Pro-Am. Two Ferraris will start in this class. AF Corse will field Matteo Cressoni and Simon Mann, while Kessel Racing will be represented by American Steve Earle and the South African David Perel.

GT Cup. The 488 Challenge Evo of SR&R, the only car entered in the GT Cup class, crewed by Luca Demarchi, Nicholas Risitano and Edoardo Barbolini, will take advantage of the opportunity of a pressure-free race to seek some valuable points for the overall standings.

Programme. The opening weekend of the Endurance series will kick off on Saturday with two free practice sessions (from 9 am to 10 am and from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm) and the three official practice sessions (from 6 pm to 7:05 pm), while the three-hour race will set off on Sunday at 11 am.